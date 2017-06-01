General Election hustings tonight

GENERAL Election candidates for the Newbury constituency are scheduled to debate local and national issues in Hungerford tonight (Thursday).

The event, organised by the Hungerford Chamber of Commerce, takes place at Hungerford Town Hall and doors open at 6.45pm.

Entry is free, although there will be a retiring collection.

There will be a cash bar available to purchase refreshments between 6.45pm and 7.25pm.

All are welcome to attend and meet the candidates.

They are: Richard Benyon (Con); Judith Bunting (Lib Dem); Paul Field (Green Party); Alex Skirvin (Lab) and Dave Yates (Apolitical).