Tragic farmer's dying wish - 'Please look after my cows'

VILLAGERS are trying to honour a tragic farmer’s last wish – by saving his beloved herd of cows.

Last week the Newbury Weekly News reported how John Savage, of Green Farm, Froxfield, was killed while tending to his cattle.

Initial reports suggested he was trampled while caring for a sick animal before he was due to turn the herd out on to Hungerford Common to graze.

But one of his neighbours, Pat Adams, said: “He loved those animals and it’s so sad.

“I hear he was comforting a sick cow in a pen when it reared its head and struck him.”

Mr Savage, who was aged 82, was airlifted to hospital by Wiltshire Air Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ms Adams said: “In his will was a clause which asked for his cows to be looked after properly for the rest of their lives.

“He was old school and a bit sentimental about them, especially when it came to sending them to market.”

Villagers are now trying to enable the 43-strong herd to be cared for at a special animal sanctuary in Norfolk.

Ms Adams said: “You need animal passports and tests for tuberculosis and we’re trying to sort that out.

“We very much hope that there will be a happy ending for the animals, just as John wished.”

Mr Savage’s funeral is due to take place at All Saints Church in Froxfield on Friday, July 28, at 3pm.

There will be a collection afterwards in aid of Wiltshire Air Ambulance.