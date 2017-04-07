go

The mighty Dreadzone return to Reading's Sub 89, Friday, April 7

Dreadzone have gained for themselves a righteous reputation for being one of the most thrilling and visceral of live acts; their fusion of dub and high energy dance beats making it nigh impossible not to dance.

Now with a new album, ‘Dread Times’, to promote, they are about to hit Sub89 at Reading on Friday, April 7.

Formed back in 1993 by Greg Roberts (Big Audio Dynamite) and Tim Bran (Julian Cope), Dreadzone’s fusion of dub, folk, dance and electro works supremely well, live.

MC Spee, despite being largely confined to a stool due to a dodgy knee, is nevertheless mesmerising as he holds the crowd – ‘my bouncing crew’ - in his palm.

The band have honed their live act over the years and, now entering their third decade, are still one of the most powerful live bands to have emerged from the post-rave scene.

The gig will feature tracks from ‘Dread Times,’ the band’s eighth studio album which digs deeper into their dub and reggae roots while still keeping the beats fresh and the textures electronic.

The doors open to their Sub89 show at 6.30pm, with a 10pm finish.

Tickets, priced £17.60 are available from the band’s website at www.dreadzone.com

