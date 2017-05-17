Westbrook House Dental Surgery is your family dental practice in Newbury.



It prides itself on its commitment to be at the cutting edge of dental technology and techniques.

Westbrook House Dental Surgery provides comprehensive dental care and brings you:

* Cosmetic/restorative dentistry (crowns, veneers, fillings, bridges)

* Complete periodontal care for treatment of gum disease

* Root canal therapy

* Braces (including Invisalign invisible braces) for children and adults

* Dental implants

* Oral hygiene

* And more



Westbrook House Dental Surgery is designed to make you feel confident and comfortable.

It provides dental treatment for children and adults.

Orthodontic services

Westbrook House Dental Surgery is proud of the high-quality orthodontic service it provides in Newbury through its highly-trained and experienced orthodontic team.



It is delighted to have the services of Dr Irina Coward, who has long been dedicated to caring for children’s teeth.

It is also pleased to welcome Desislava Abrasheva DDM as a new associate in general dentistry. She also specialises in orthodontic services, particularly Invisalign clear braces.

Invisible braces for adults in Newbury

The team are experienced in the use of clear braces and lingual braces, to provide you with a beautiful, confident smile with the least amount of inconvenience or embarrassment.

They use the most up-to-date techniques and tailor the treatment plans and the braces used to each individual person.

Endodontics – Root Canal Treatment

Has pain in your tooth left you unable to eat or sleep?

You may have a large cavity that requires a root canal. When treating your cavities, Westbrook House Dental Surgery’s dentists use the utmost care and attention to detail.

They act in order to bring you the best quality of care and comfort as they attend to your teeth.

In some cases a cavity in a tooth becomes very big and reaches the nerve in the root of the tooth.

The root canals, which contain the nerve and blood vessels that supply the tooth, can become infected.

Treatment is usually carried out over two or more stages.

The purpose of the treatment is to firstly clear the infection, then to remove dead tissue from inside the tooth and to clean and disinfect the root canals.

Once clean, the canals are filled to seal them off from re-infection.

Root canal treatment without pain

You do not have to suffer for your teeth. The procedure is usually done under local anaesthesia.

Dr Dimitar Krastev graduated as a master-dentist from the University of Plovdiv in 2004. After gaining four years of experience in Bulgaria, in 2008 he moved to the UK to gain more knowledge, more experience, and deliver the best dental care possible. He has been working at Westbrook House Dental Surgery for the last five years.

Dimitar has a special interest in endodontics and in aesthetic dentistry and is currently working towards a masters degree in endodontics.



Westbrook House Dental Surgery is here to help you with dental implants, braces, cavities and fillings, gum disease, oral hygiene and more at 6 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1BD.

Website: www.newbury-dental.co.uk

Telephone: (01635) 45999

Opening Hours:

Monday: 8.30am-5pm

Tuesday: 8.30am-5pm

Wednesday: 8.30am-5pm

Thursday: 8.30am-5pm

Friday: 8.30am-3pm

Evening and Saturday appointments are available

Free initial consultation is available