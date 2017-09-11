All you need to know about the show

When is it on? Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2017, from 8am until 6pm. Where is it on? Newbury Showground, Priors Court Road, Hermitage, Thatcham, Berkshire, RG18 9QZ. However, it is advisable not to use Sat Nav to get to the Showground as there will be a traffic management plan in place. Once you approach the Showground there will be plenty of AA signs to direct you in. Traffic and travel There will be high volumes of traffic around Chieveley during the weekend and a number of traffic restrictions in place. Priors Court Road, adjacent to the Showground, will be closed to through traffic between 6am and 8pm on both days. The organisers of this year’s show are urging visitors to consider using public transport or car sharing to get to the Showground. Cars The map below highlights where the public car parks are. Some are free of charge, while others will cost £5. Priority parking is available on a first come, first served basis and can be booked via the ticketing site. Disabled parking is available by the Newbury Building Society gate (£5 charge), in the red car park (£5 charge) and in the white car park (free). Event Mobility will be at the Show all weekend and can be found in the white and red car parks. For more details visit www.eventmobility.co.uk A free bus service will operate from the purple and brown car parks. Buses The special N10 shuttle bus will run from Thatcham Broadway, via Newbury bus station, to the Show. The timetable is below. There is a charge for this service. Tickets Tickets can be purchased for an advance discount rate by clicking here or in advance from the retailers on this list. Everything else A free to use cash machine is available on Lew Spencer Avenue.

Any lost children will be taken to the Show Office, which is located in the Country Area.

The NCT is offering well-equipped baby changing and feeding facilities on Avenue C. Acres of Fun, which can be found near the Village Green, are also offering free facilities for feeding and changing.

There are plenty of places to eat and drink at the Show. Just look for the knife and fork symbol on the map above.

No dogs are allowed in to the Show.

First Aid is being provided by the British Red Cross and is available at the Operations Compound, in the orange car park, and by the horse rings.