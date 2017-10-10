An open letter to the woman without a blue badge

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move
Hi,
You’ve probably noticed me before wheeling around the shop in my wheelchair, a lot of the staff have a good laugh – as they should given that my partner pushes me in my wheelchair and I push the trolly. It’s quite the sight. However, I am not here to talk about what I do to entertain myself during our weekly shops.
I’ve seen your car 3 or 4 times, always in a disabled bay but never with a blue badge. The 1st and 2nd time I questioned whether you had forgotten to display your blue badge, if like me you suffered from brain fog or short term memory problems. However, I then saw your car the 3rd and 4th time.
I began to wonder why you parked in a disabled bay if you weren’t disabled and the options were endless. You have a long term injury and struggled to get into the store; you genuinely have a disability and are awaiting your own blue badge but needed the help of the parking space sooner; you feel exempt to the rules because you think you are just that important; or you are just selfish and inconsiderate. Although I guess it could be a combination of the last two.
I saw you a few weeks ago and it turns out you’re an employee. I thought long and hard about this, I was even tempted to say something. I thought nothing would make you reconsider your decision more than if I were to ask you straight to your face why? However, I didn’t and i’m not sure what stopped me. I do regret it now but I thought to myself I will not let your actions go unnoticed, which is when I decided I would write a letter to inform your manager. Now although I haven’t done this yet please don’t think for a second that these aren’t my intentions because they are. I just figured that first I would use you as an example to teach people why you shouldn’t park in a disabled bay if you are not disabled and a blue badge holder. I also thought a copy of this open letter and a link to my blog might help you and your manager to understand why this is not ok.
So, please whilst I assume you think you are better than to read this I ask that you do.
Why you shouldn’t park in a disabled space if you are not disabled:
Too many people seem to think that using a disabled bay when they don’t hold a blue badge is ok, it’s not. It doesn’t matter if you’ve used it before, used it all day, were just a few minutes, waiting for someone or whatever other rubbish excuse you’re going make. The answer is and will always be no, it is not ok to park in a disabled parking bay if you are not disabled.
I feel there is a misconception that people who use disabled parking bays are privileged. We are not privileged and if you think for a second we are then please, I invite you to walk a minute in my shoes, although I can guarantee you wouldn’t last that long.
Parking in a disabled bay when you are not disabled is not ok. It doesn’t matter what your excuse is, it will never be ok. I know you give little thought to it when you do which goes to show how naive you are when it comes to disability. I hope you take this letter seriously and a lesson can be learnt. It has given me this opportunity to raise awareness of this matter, however, I shouldn’t have to.
Holly
Darrin666
10/10/2017 - 14:02
Where are the traffic wardens when you need them, no doubt they're walking around sideroads
Littlejohn
10/10/2017 - 15:03
Holly - the subject of your letter seems to be jumping between disabled motorists and blue badge holders. Unfortunately they are not the same thing. In April my wife had the misfortune to badly break her ankle and she is still not mobile. Because she is not permanently disabled there is no entitlement to a Blue Badge so I have been struggling to get her in and out of her wheelchair in a normal parking space (trying to find one with plenty of empty spaces round it) while watching apparently able Blue Badge holders - or their family and friends who are 'borrowing' their Blue Badge - skipping to and from their reserved parking spaces (which never appear to be fully taken up). The current Blue badge rules are a nonsense.
LocalLass
10/10/2017 - 15:03
My mother had this problem while waiting for her hip replacement operation. She couldn't use a disabled bay but a normal parking bay is not large enough to be able to fully open the car door and allow her to struggle out on two sticks. After the operation is was the same - problems with a walking frame or crutches. Since then, I have managed to obtain a Blue Badge for her, but it's the before and immediately after time which is incredibly difficult. We resorted to using the parent and child bays in supermarkets. I do agree this needs to be reviewed.
sayitasitis
10/10/2017 - 14:02
Was it an Audi?
