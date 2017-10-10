go

Framemakers showcases local artists

Art exhibition taking place in Northbrook Street shop throughout the week

Framemakers

A Newbury gallery is showcasing the work of local artists in its latest exhibition.

The event, taking place at Framemakers in Northbrook Street, offers people the opportunity to see some of the work of an array of talented local artists.

Entry is free so just pop in throughout the week and have a look around.

Exhibiting artists include Scott Roebuck, Nicki Lister, Patricia Blunt, Pushkin Choudhury, Pearl Hailstone, Mike Daley, Rosemary Lawrey, Jackie Todd, Margaret Hutchins, Kate Tattersdill, Brenda Roullier, Liz Chaderton, Brenda Arkley, Brian Freer, Janet Freer, Joanne Warden, Neil Booth, Melony Slater, Elizabeth Bergquist and Pheobe Thompson.

Leisure

Framemakers
