Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards are coming

WE are excited to announce that the first Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards will be held at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 3.

The awards will celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire and will be the hottest ticket in the commercial community.

They will be officially launched later this month and categories will include Small Business, Customer Service, Independent Retailer, Entrepreneur, Innovation, Rural Business, New Business and Charity.

The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards follow on from the West Berkshire Business Awards, which had been held for the past four years.

Newbury Weekly News chief executive James Gurney said: “We would like to thank and congratulate the organisers of the West Berkshire Business Awards for establishing such an inspiring event for the local business community.

“We aim to build upon that success and make the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards the most important date in the business calendar.

“We believe it is important that the business community has a night to come together to celebrate success and generally have a great time and we believe the area’s local paper should play a central role in making that happen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the entries and congratulating the eventual winners.”

See the Newbury Weekly News in the coming weeks for the latest information about the awards.