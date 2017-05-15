Sulzer opens its UK headquarters in Hungerford

SWISS industrial pioneer Sulzer has moved its Mixpac business UK headquarters to Hungerford.

In 1834, the brothers Johann Jakob and Salomon Sulzer established a foundry with a turner’s and locksmith’s workshop in Winterthur. What began as a small family business 180 years ago has grown into a globally operating company with more than 14’000 employees and over 180 production and service sites worldwide.

In April 2016, Sulzer acquired PC Cox – a leading manufacturer of handheld sealant and adhesive dispensers for industrial applications. Based in Newbury since the 1950’s they subsequently out grew their Turnpike Industrial Estate site.



Marc Haller - Senior Vice President APS, Head Business Unit Mixpac and

Leigh Smith - MD Sulzer Mixpac (UK)

Managing director Leigh Smith said: “For some years we’d been looking for the right industrial unit and we’re very much driven by operational needs. “We just couldn’t find anywhere suitable in Newbury.”

The new headquarters, at Tealgate in Hungerford, comprises a manufacturing site and warehouse next door. It is, said Mr Smith, “the ideal set-up.”

On Monday May 8, SULZER Mixpac (UK) Ltd. officially opened their new headquarters, inviting local business leaders, key suppliers and civic dignitaries for lunch and a tour.

Sulzer now plans to close its dispenser factory in Denmark and relocate it to Hungerford.

The operation will eventually employ around 200 people once it consolidates its metal pressing, welding, machining, painting and assembly operations. Next year Sulzer may also move its distribution unit, currently based in Kettering, Northamptonshire, to the Hungerford site.

The Hungerford operation marks a multi-million pound investment to acquire long-term leases plus the new plant and equipment.

Production in process

Mr Smith commented: “At Turnpike we were in 19 small, separate buildings. Now we’ve got everything at one manufacturing site and adjoining warehouse”.

“The company has also gone to great lengths to keep its loyal workforce, providing subsidised staff transport.” Sulzer also runs apprenticeship schemes and intends to expand these in the near future.

Mr Smith added: “This is not a short-term move – we don’t want to be doing this too often! But we needed to stay as local as we could to keep as many of our employees as possible.

“With the consolidation of the former PC Cox business, new products being introduced and the business from Denmark, we will more or less double in size from the Newbury operation.”

For more information visit: www.sulzer.com