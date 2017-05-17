McKenzie named an industry 'titan'

ANDREW McKenzie, managing director of The Vineyard Group, has been named in the top 10 of Boutique Hotelier Power List 2017 Industry Titans.

In the second year of the prestigious awards, the list showcases the most respected names in the boutique hotel sector.

Each hotelier boasts extensive experience in the hospitality industry and is an inspiration to many, while consistently showing support to the industry.

Mr McKenzie has already amassed a remarkable 41 years within the hospitality industry and has led The Vineyard Group for an impressive 20 years.

The Vineyard Group owns and manages a diverse portfolio of properties, including The Vineyard, a five-star Relais & Châteaux hotel and spa, renowned for its impeccable service, 3 AA Rosette restaurant and award-winning 30,000-bottle wine cellar.

Also within the Vineyard Group is the four-star, two rosette Donnington Valley Hotel and Spa, which has grown its room inventory from 57 to 113 during Mr McKenzie’s guidance. The group also includes the Barns Hotel, Bedford, Donnington Valley Golf Club, Deanwood Golf Club and The Vineyard Cellars.

Mr McKenzie is also involved in many industry bodies and organisations, including holding the position of director and past chairman of the Master Innholders, with a focus on developing both the business and its people.