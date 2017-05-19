New offices for PBA Accountants

PBA Accountants has a new home. The Hungerford accountancy firm moved into new premises on Charnham Lane earlier this week and is already settling in well.

Partner Ruth Hardman, who has been overseeing the move, says things all went smoothly.

“The business is expanding and we will now have more space to accommodate that,” she explains.

“Growing is fantastic, but we will still offer our customers that personal touch.

“We are bringing on more managers and have more qualified staff than we have ever had and we have now moved into a new office, which will be a whole new experience for us. But a very good one.”

When Newbury Business Today spoke to Ruth Hardman a year ago, the company was going through a period of rapid growth, expanding in to the remaining empty office space in its previous building on Hungerford High Street.

But within 12 months it had grown so much that the only option was to find new premises.

The company was keen to remain in the town and decided to make Ramsbury House its new home.

“We didn’t want to leave Hungerford as it is so well placed and we have been here for so long,” she adds.

“After 30 years we like being part of Hungerford and wouldn’t want to move anywhere else.

“The staff are all really excited and really looking forward to settling in to the new premises.”

The new offices are open plan, which is something that the 20 members of staff will find very different from their previous home.

“We now have all the staff working together which is great for them,” Ruth says.

“Before everyone was spread over three floors.

“We now have separate meeting rooms and visitor and staff parking.

“It is a whole new world for us all.”

The firm has signed a 10-year lease on the new building, which it also had completely redecorated ahead of the move.

PBA Accountants, which offers accountancy and business advice as well as personal tax planning services, is now based at Ramsbury House, Charnham Lane, Hungerford, RG17 0EY.

The phone numbers and email addresses all remain the same.