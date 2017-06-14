go

From Trafalgar Square to cash-strapped school

Recycled stationery donated to West Berkshire school

NWN Reporter

Reporter:

NWN Reporter

Contact:

Mobile

Welford & Wickham School

Welford & Wickham School

IN cash-strapped times for schools, every little helps. So Green Machine Computers, an IT recycling and training academy, has donated a huge bundle of unwanted stationery from a recent recycling collection, to award-winning Welford and Wickham CofE Primary School.

Green Machine collects IT equipment free of charge from businesses, schools and individuals then recycle or refurbish it for the common good.

At a recent collection for a major corporate office move in London, huge amounts of unwanted stationery and office supplies were headed for landfill.

Quick to see a recycling opportunity, the supplies were offered for donation to cash-strapped schools in West Berkshire.

Steve Wilson, chief recycling advocate at Green Machine, which is based in Ramsbury, said: ‘‘Clearing the corporate office at Trafalgar Square, we noticed piles of stationery ready for the tip.

“We had already recycled over five tonnes of unwanted equipment and our customer was ecstatic that we could reuse the stationery with a local school.”

Katie Dickens, executive headteacher at Welford and Wickham and Stockcross schools, said: "I love the business model at Green Machine and we are bowled over to be beneficiaries.

“Helping the community by recycling others’ unwanted items is brilliant.

“In difficult financial times for education we are so excited to be able to reuse this stationery for the good of the school and prevent another load of unnecessary landfill.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Newbury baby murder investigation continues

Newbury baby murder investigation continues

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

Newbury Business Today

Jonathan Bright, managing director of J Finance Ltd
Newbury Business Today

New freedoms for those with final salary pensions

Advice from J Finance on reviewing your pension plans in light of rule change

 
Matt Garvey
Newbury Business Today

End Point Assessments for apprentices

Apprenticeship update with West Berkshire Training Consortium

 
Newbury Business Today

Overseas acquisitions increases after Brexit

 
Newbury Business Today

From Trafalgar Square to cash-strapped school

 
Newbury Business Today

Legal review with Charles Lucas and Marshall

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33