From Trafalgar Square to cash-strapped school

IN cash-strapped times for schools, every little helps. So Green Machine Computers, an IT recycling and training academy, has donated a huge bundle of unwanted stationery from a recent recycling collection, to award-winning Welford and Wickham CofE Primary School.

Green Machine collects IT equipment free of charge from businesses, schools and individuals then recycle or refurbish it for the common good.

At a recent collection for a major corporate office move in London, huge amounts of unwanted stationery and office supplies were headed for landfill.

Quick to see a recycling opportunity, the supplies were offered for donation to cash-strapped schools in West Berkshire.

Steve Wilson, chief recycling advocate at Green Machine, which is based in Ramsbury, said: ‘‘Clearing the corporate office at Trafalgar Square, we noticed piles of stationery ready for the tip.

“We had already recycled over five tonnes of unwanted equipment and our customer was ecstatic that we could reuse the stationery with a local school.”

Katie Dickens, executive headteacher at Welford and Wickham and Stockcross schools, said: "I love the business model at Green Machine and we are bowled over to be beneficiaries.

“Helping the community by recycling others’ unwanted items is brilliant.

“In difficult financial times for education we are so excited to be able to reuse this stationery for the good of the school and prevent another load of unnecessary landfill.”