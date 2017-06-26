go

Advice for school leavers looking for a career on offer this week

There's still time to sign up to recruitment day on Thursday

Advice for school leavers looking for a career on offer this week

SCHOOL and college leavers looking for a career with top local businesses can get help and guidance at an event this week.

The West Berkshire Training Consortium is holding a 'Top Apprentice Recruitment Day' on June 29 for young people expecting good exam results.  

Managing director of the consortium, Matt Garvey, said: "We have employers of all types who have pledged their vacancies and want to attract the best apprentices.

"They are only looking for those who really do stand out and we’re here to help them find people like you.

"If you are thinking about your future, apprenticeships make good sense. You get to work with an employer, learning and gaining valuable experience by actually doing the job.

"At the same time you’ll be working towards industry recognised qualifications and earn a wage."

The event is by invite only and those interested should email Yvonne@wbtc-uk.com or Rachel@wbtc-uk.com or call on 01635 35975.

