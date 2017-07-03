Corr Recruitment launches healthcare sector

CORR Recruitment is one of the UK’s fastest-growing independently owned and run recruitment businesses, providing an outstanding level of customer service at affordable prices without compromising on quality.

Corr’s head office is in Northbrook, Street, Newbury.

It now specialises in five separate divisions; driving, industrial, healthcare, IT, and commercial.

It decided to expand the expertise and the healthcare desk was officially launched on May 2.

Corr Healthcare is presently based in Andover but will cover all six UK branches.

The healthcare and medical industries play a key role, both economically and in the day-to-day lives of vulnerable people across the UK.

Healthcare also provides employment opportunities in the public and private sectors for registered nurses and care/support workers.

Ruth Stott, the divisional manager, was a nurse herself working within the NHS and private sector for more than 25 years.

Working full-time then part-time while her children were young, she made the transition to recruitment in 2014 to take on a new healthcare desk in Basingstoke.

Loving the challenge, she has now joined Corr to head up its new healthcare operation.

Corr Recruitment will be covering nursing and residential homes as well as learning disabilities/special needs homes. It will also be covering one-to- one care in clients’ homes for children and adults with special needs.