go

Corr Recruitment launches healthcare sector

Newbury-based Corr is one of the UK's fastest-growing independent recruitment firms

NWN Reporter

Reporter:

NWN Reporter

Contact:

Mobile

Corr Recruitment's Ruth Stott

Corr Recruitment's Ruth Stott

CORR Recruitment is one of the UK’s fastest-growing independently owned and run recruitment businesses, providing an outstanding level of customer service at affordable prices without compromising on quality.

Corr’s head office is in Northbrook, Street, Newbury.

It now specialises in five separate divisions; driving, industrial, healthcare, IT, and commercial.

It decided to expand the expertise and the healthcare desk was officially launched on May 2.

Corr Healthcare is presently based in Andover but will cover all six UK branches.

The healthcare and medical industries play a key role, both economically and in the day-to-day lives of vulnerable people across the UK.

Healthcare also provides employment opportunities in the public and private sectors for registered nurses and care/support workers.

Ruth Stott, the divisional manager, was a nurse herself working within the NHS and private sector for more than 25 years.

Working full-time then part-time while her children were young, she made the transition to recruitment in 2014 to take on a new healthcare desk in Basingstoke.

Loving the challenge, she has now joined Corr to head up its new healthcare operation.

Corr Recruitment will be covering nursing and residential homes as well as learning disabilities/special needs homes. It will also be covering one-to- one care in clients’ homes for children and adults with special needs.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Driver in Thatcham was high on cocaine

Court

Car fire in Hungerford

Car fire in Hungerford

Newbury Business Today

The Circuit
Newbury Business Today

The Circuit

A gallery of images from the recent launch of the NWN Best in Business Awards 2017

 
NWN Best in Business
Newbury Business Today

Enter now for the NWN Best in Business Awards

100 tickets already sold for glittering ceremony at Newbury Racecourse in November

 
Newbury Business Today

Corr Recruitment launches healthcare sector

 
Newbury Business Today

Advice for school leavers looking for a career on offer this week

 
Newbury Business Today

The trials and tribulations of running an SME

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33