Enter now for the NWN Best in Business Awards

THE response to the first Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards has been huge – with more than 20 companies from West Berkshire and North Hampshire already entered.

More than 100 tickets have also been sold for the black tie gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 3, where the awards will be presented.

If you want to be a part of what promises to be the biggest night in the business calendar, you have until July 14 to enter for an award.

The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business awards follow on from the West Berkshire Business Awards, which had been held for the past four years.

They will celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire and this year there will be nine award categories, each sponsored by a local business.

An overall Best in Business winner will then be chosen from the category winners (excluding the not-for-profit/charity category) to receive the star award at the gala celebration dinner.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted and visits by the sponsor judges will be arranged to assess each application and decide on the category winners.

Recently, the Newbury Weekly News invited sponsors and representatives from businesses across West Berkshire to attend the launch of the awards at its offices.

At the event, NWN chief executive James Gurney and editor Andy Murrill highlighted the important role of newspapers and businesses in the local community.

Awards coordinator John Hampson then gave a presentation, saying: “The awards themselves are not only designed to allow us to identify business superstars, but to remind the wider community and the business world of the breadth of talent that exists here.”

Mr Gurney said: “The Best in Business Awards will allow us to truly celebrate everything that is great within the local business community.

“Commerce thrives in this part of the world and to be able to open the doors and share some of its incredible success can only enhance local businesses.

“We are putting the full might of our online and offline products behind the awards, allowing entrants to publicise their businesses to our entire social, digital and paper audience, the largest by a mile within the area. This alone will give a welcome boost to the local economy.”

The main Best in Business 2017 award will be sponsored by The Vineyard Group.

The other categories are: Innovation (sponsored by Santander), Small Business (PBA Accountants), Start Up (new) Business (Dick Lovett), Not-for-Profit/Charity (Greenham Trust), Rural (West Berkshire Brewery), Independent Retailer (Newbury BID), Digital and Social Media Apple Print & Creative) and Entrepreneur (Jones Robinson).

Newbury-based estate agents Jones Robinson knows what it means to pick up a prize.

Last year it won the Mercedes Benz Customer Care Award and this year it will be back – this time as sponsor of the Entrepreneur Award.

Director Charles Robinson said: “I think it is good from a recognition point of view, to recognise businesses for their accomplishments.

“It also gives people a platform to chat about what they are doing. A lot of companies in West Berkshire are doing great things that people aren’t necessarily aware of.

“This is their chance to shout out about them.

“We have seen the benefits of winning an award and we think it is important that other businesses look for that recognition too.”

Enter your business for an award now by visiting the new website www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk