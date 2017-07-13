JOBS: Marsh Benham pub looking for staff for new venture

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight
The popular Red House at Marsh Benham is branching out and looking for staff to work at its new venture.
The Red House is re-opening The Castle, Newbury this autumn and is recruiting waiters, waitresses, bar staff, kitchen staff, chefs and managers.
If you're interested head along to a recruitment event at The Red House between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday, July 25.
Applicants can also submit a CV to info@theredhousepub.com
For more information call the pub on (01635) 582017 or visit www.theredhousepub.com
Videos
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News