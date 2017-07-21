go

Law firm continues to expand its team

Appointments and multiple promotions at Gardner Leader

Derek Rodgers

Derek Rodgers of Gardner Leader

Solicitor Gardner Leader has made several team promotions, alongside welcoming new members to the rapidly- growing firm.

A number of people have been promoted to associate, including two in the firm’s family team – Nicola Brocklehurst, based in Newbury and Stephanie Buckeridge, based in Maidenhead.

Both are experienced in all aspects of family law, including divorce and financial matters.

Both based in Newbury, Emma Jones becomes an associate in the conveyancing team where she advises a range of clients regarding property transactions, and Lucy Savage becomes an associate in the inheritance protection team.

Chris Dale, based in Newbury and Michelle Challis, based in Thatcham, both in the conveyancing team, will become senior associates. Both deal with a range of residential property transactions varying in value and complexity.

Maidenhead-based inheritance protection lawyer Niamh Minihane, has been promoted to senior associate.

Tara McInnes, based in Newbury, in the litigation team, and Penny Wright, also in Newbury, in inheritance protection, have been promoted to salaried partners in recognition of the leadership and business development that they bring to their roles.

The firm is further pleased to announce that Maidenhead- based commercial lawyer Diane Yarrow has accepted an invitation to become an equity partner in the firm.

Gardner Leader is also delighted to be offering positions as newly-qualified solicitors this summer to its qualifying trainees – Hannah Martin and Jade Hinks in inheritance protection in Newbury and Thatcham respectively and Cate Beavis in conveyancing in Newbury.

The latest promotions and appointments come at a time when the firm is developing its skill set across the board, having recently recruited Lynn Digby as HR manager and Julia Brown as quality manager.

Gardner Leader managing partner Derek Rodgers said: “All of these promotions are very well deserved and recognise the excellent contributions which people have made to the success of the firm.

“It is particularly pleasing to see promotions across all five teams and all three offices, and a mixture of relatively new people alongside those that have been with Gardner Leader throughout their careers.”

