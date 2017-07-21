Grundon's commitment to its local community

IF all goes according to plan, on July 29, Newbury artist Lesley Foden will step ashore at Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex, after eight weeks at sea rowing around the coastline of Britain.

The trip is part of the Rannoch Adventure GB Challenge 2017 and, in doing so, 60-year-old Lesley will become the oldest female to have completed such an intrepid journey.

She took on the challenge to boost awareness of plastic pollution in the seas, as well as raising money for the RNLI and inspiring people of her generation to get out and about and realise what they can achieve.

Given Lesley’s focus on the environment, it was fitting then that she was sponsored by Beenham-based Grundon Waste Management.

As a leading supplier of waste management and environmental solutions, the company is committed to protecting the local and global environment through responsible management.

It also works hard to support projects and people in and around the communities where it is based, as Anthony Foxlee-Brown, Grundon’s marketing and communications manager, explains: “Corporate social responsibility is something we take very seriously and we believe that by being actively involved in local projects such as this, we can help to make a difference.

“Many of our employees and customers also live and work locally, which is another reason why we feel it is important to give something back and we are proud of our commitment.

“Lesley is doing a terrific job in raising awareness of plastic pollution and we will be with her every step – or stroke – of the way and look forward to hearing more about her adventures.”

Through the Landfill Communities Fund, which helps benefit the lives of people who live close to landfill sites by awarding grants for environmental, heritage and community projects, Grundon has supported a number of projects in and around Berkshire.

These have included a major upgrade for Padworth Village Hall in 2014, which included measures to reduce the hall’s energy consumption and its carbon footprint.

Another was a £10,000+ grant for landscaping and providing disabled access at the former Church of St Peter in Ufton Nervet, as part of a project to transform it into a vibrant community centre.

On a wider scale, Grundon’s commitment to the environment includes a variety of energy and environment-focused initiatives and it was the first of the major waste industry players to be awarded CarbonNeutral® fleet certification for all its road-going vehicles.

