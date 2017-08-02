Shaun in final of Top Technician

A NEWBURY garage owner has made it through to the final of a competition to find the country’s best technician.

Shaun Miller, of Miller’s Garage in Bone Lane, has been named one of the five finalists for Top Technician 2017 from an initial entry of 1,000.

All the technicians took an initial quiz and 10 semi finalists then undertook five timed tasks at Paragon Skills in Bournemouth in May.

The five finalists all competed at the final at the RMI Academy of Automotive Skills in Southam, Warwickshire, last month and the winner of Top Technician 2017 will then be announced at Top Technician Live, taking place on Saturday, September 16, at the Henry Ford Academy in Daventry.

Mr Miller said: “I have been taking part in this competition for around five years.

“For the first few years I was only getting through the first couple of rounds so I decided to take on as much industry training as possible.

“I was so happy when I found out I’d got through to the semi final, down to the final 10.

“When I was there it really hit home what I had achieved when one of the judges told us we are not just the semi finalists we are the top 10 technicians in the country at this moment.

“The day was amazing.

“I met some really switched-on guys and I was just happy to be there.

“But then to find out I had actually made it to the final five was just unreal.

“I was on cloud nine for about a week, I couldn’t stop smiling.

“I’m going to give the final my best shot. I’m really looking forward to it.

“This just shows what further training and hard work can achieve.”

If people would like to keep updated on Mr Miller’s progress they can follow the Miller’s Garage Facebook page for updates.