Westcoast sales growth

AN electronic product distributor based in Theale has been named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table, ranking Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

Westcoast chalked up international sales of £321.2m in 2016, an increase of 59 per cent over two years. Its total sales were £1,912.5m.

Its highlight was establishing operations in Lyon after buying out a division of Spanish distributor Adveo.

The Arrowhead Road business employs 1,195 staff.

Amanda Murphy, UK head of commercial banking at HSBC, said: “This year’s Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 is testament to the exciting opportunities available to ambitious UK businesses with appetite to grow their goods and services abroad.”