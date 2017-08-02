go

Westcoast sales growth

Theale-based distributor increases sales by 59%

Business growth

Westcoast has been named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 list

AN electronic product distributor based in Theale has been named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table, ranking Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

Westcoast chalked up international sales of £321.2m in 2016, an increase of 59 per cent over two years. Its total sales were £1,912.5m.

Its highlight was establishing operations in Lyon after buying out a division of Spanish distributor Adveo.

The Arrowhead Road business employs 1,195 staff.

Amanda Murphy, UK head of commercial banking at HSBC, said: “This year’s Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 is testament to the exciting opportunities available to ambitious UK businesses with appetite to grow their goods and services abroad.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Couple reportedly engage in sex act on train to Newbury

Residents describe "Niagara Falls" of filth after burst sewer floods village

Residents evacuated after burst sewer floods village

Long-serving Newbury headteacher will leave a lasting legacy

Long-serving Newbury headteacher will leave a lasting legacy

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Man beaten to the ground and kicked in the head outside East Ilsley pub

Newbury Business Today

Heaton & Partners
Newbury Business Today

Newbury 'a property powerhouse'

Buyers from around the world are being drawn to the market town

 
Rebecca Constable
Newbury Business Today

Wealth increases across Berkshire

Thirty-six per cent rise for richest households since 2008

 
Newbury Business Today

Westcoast sales growth

 
Newbury Business Today

Shaun's bid to be UK's Top Technician 2017

 
Newbury Business Today

Do you know your obligations?

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33