Westcoast sales growth

Westcoast has been named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 list
AN electronic product distributor based in Theale has been named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table, ranking Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.
Westcoast chalked up international sales of £321.2m in 2016, an increase of 59 per cent over two years. Its total sales were £1,912.5m.
Its highlight was establishing operations in Lyon after buying out a division of Spanish distributor Adveo.
The Arrowhead Road business employs 1,195 staff.
Amanda Murphy, UK head of commercial banking at HSBC, said: “This year’s Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 is testament to the exciting opportunities available to ambitious UK businesses with appetite to grow their goods and services abroad.”
