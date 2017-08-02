Newbury 'a property powerhouse'

NEWBURY is increasingly becoming the property powerhouse of Berkshire, according to London Road-based Heaton & Partners, a property search agency which operates in the market town.

Heaton & Partners alone has helped its clients buy millions of pounds worth of property in the Newbury area in the last year.

Edward Heaton, founder and managing partner of Heaton & Partners, said: “With Newbury most commonly known for being the home of Vodafone’s headquarters, it is often overlooked by its more glamorous neighbours, but in my opinion, it is increasingly becoming the property powerhouse of Berkshire.

“With an attractive centre, as well as beautiful surrounding countryside, excellent links to London and proximity to some of southern England’s best schools, the area attracts buyers from all over the world who want to invest in the beauty of Berkshire and surrounding counties.

“As a result, we have found the market town the perfect base for our rapidly-growing property business.

Heaton & Partners was set up by Mr Heaton less than four years ago and has more than 10 members in its team and an office in Chelsea.

The firm acts for homebuyers and searches the market for properties on the client’s behalf.

Dealing with selling agents, all with a Newbury office – such as Savills, Knight Frank and Hamptons – Heaton & Partners has helped its high net worth clients buy many millions of pounds of luxury property in Berkshire and surrounding counties in the last two years ranging in prices from £1m to £7m.

Requests made by clients are never-endingly diverse and include space for horses, an annexe for grandparents, locations that suit specific schools, space for classic cars or proximity to stations.

Mr Heaton said: “The market is thriving around the Newbury area at the moment, particularly for homes priced from £1m to £2m, whilst any rare equestrian estate also gets snapped up quickly.

“The town and the scores of pretty villages surrounding it still represent excellent value for money, especially when you compare it to other parts of the Home Counties, particularly for those selling up and moving out of London.

“However, we also have clients from as far afield as the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Nigeria, Dubai and Asia wanting to buy in and around Newbury.”

Heaton & Partners has seven members of its team acting for clients across the prime central London and country markets in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex and Wiltshire, as well as a property management department, which extends to a full concierge service when required, including the employment and management of staff, procurement of cars and overseeing extensive refurbishment projects.