Tammera's pride in 30-year role at training consortium

WEST Berkshire Training Consortium (WBTC) has been providing West Berkshire employers with apprentices for 34 years.

One woman has been a pioneering part of the consortium for 30 of those years.

Tammera Easterling started at WBTC in 1987 and has been a pivotal leader in helping to grow the charity.

Mrs Easterling said: “When I started at WBTC, we had a small corner of Newbury Town Hall as our office and just a handful of staff.

“Not many people remember that WBTC was created by Newbury District Council and the local chamber of commerce in 1983.

“We were charged with tackling youth unemployment at a time of recession.

“The Youth Training Scheme (YTS) was our first programme at a time when you’d earn just £30 a week as a YTS trainee.”

In 34 years, more than 15,000 apprentices have qualified through the consortium, with many going on to become managers, directors and company owners with apprentices of their own.

WBTC managing director Matt Garvey said: “I’m often asked by clients today ‘does Tammera still work for WBTC?’ because they remember her when they were apprentices.

“Across West Berkshire you will find people who were apprentices in the 1980s and 1990s and have Tammera to thank for their start in life.”

Mrs Easterling added: “I’ve seen so many changes in my 30 years at WBTC.

“Other providers have come and gone, the economy has moved from analogue to digital and we’ve seen every hue of government.

“However, that tradition of employers taking on and training apprentices has remained as a cornerstone of West Berkshire and I am proud to have played a part in it.”

WBTC is a not-for-profit organisation and moved into Consortium House, in Cheap Street, in 1995.

It currently employs 36 people, who train hundreds of apprentices every year.

For free advice, contact matt@wbtc-uk.com on (01635) 35975 or www.wbtc-uk.com