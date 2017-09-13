go

Snug named top kitchen retailer

Two-year-old firm wins independent category at awards

Comedian Jimmy Carr, with Katie Jackson from Snug Kitchens and Brian McCracken, managing director of award sponsor BA

SNUG Kitchens, from Hambridge Road, Newbury, has been named Independent Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2017 at the BKU Awards.

Organised by the publisher of BKU Magazine, Datateam Business Media, the awards are designed to recognise and highlight excellence across the sector, from leading retailers, to commendable manufacturers and outstanding individuals.

Managing director and co-founder of Snug Kitchens, Nick McColgan, said: “We are thrilled to bits to have won this award.

“Our business has just turned two years old, and to have won this award after being open for a relatively short time is something we are incredibly proud of.

“This award builds on our success last year when we won the BKU New Kitchen Retailer of the Year.

“At Snug, we pride ourselves on design excellence, using the latest technology and materials to create beautiful and unique kitchens for our clients.

“We engage with our clients early to support them in creating the best possible space for their new kitchen.

“We like to be fully integrated with each project, working closely with our clients’ architects, builders, and interior designers through to project completion.

“This award reinforces our approach, and recognises our uniqueness in the industry.

“It is a reflection of our whole team, at Snug, as well as our suppliers and partners.”

The awards ceremony was held at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel, London, this summer and hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr.

