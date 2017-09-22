NWN Best in Business: The shortlist

THE shortlist has now been drawn up for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

The nine judges partnered up with members of the NWN team to review all the entries received.

These entrants were visited by each of the category sponsors throughout August and early September and the numbers whittled down.

The aim of the awards is to recognise and celebrate business success in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

There are nine categories, each sponsored by a local business.

The winners of each category will be announced at the black-tie gala awards dinner, at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 3.

The winners of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business 2017 award, which is sponsored by The Vineyard Group.

The three finalists for the Rural category, sponsored by West Berkshire Brewery, are Cobbs Farm, Sheepdrove and Atkins & Potts.

The two companies who will battle it out for the Independent Retailer award, sponsored by Newbury Business Improvement District, are Inn at Home and Philip Brown Violins.

Total Door Services, LK Hair, Pheonix Apartments and Pixelnebula will go head-to-head for the Small Business Award, sponsored by PBA Accountants.

The five shortlisted companies competing for the Innovation award, sponsored by Santander, are 3T RPD, Codelocks, West Berkshire Brewery, Brown Dog Financial and Amberjack.

There are four shortlisted for the Digital and Social Media category, sponsored by Apple Print & Creative – Zest for Media, Penny Post, Boxford Masques and KHS Designs.

Competing for the Customer Service Award, sponsored by Kennet Shopping, is Bluebird Care, Steve Garwood, Amberjack, Snappy Snaps and Bones Dog Care.

The shortlisted firms for the Start Up Business Award, sponsored by Dick Lovett, is Soulstice, Heritage Estates and Liberty Garden Buildings.

Zest for Media, Cobbs Farm, Compleat Food Network, Natura Spa and Snappy Snaps will compete to be the winner of the Entrepreneur category, sponsored by Jones Robinson.

Meanwhile, four charities will do battle for the Not for Profit/Charity category, sponsored by the Greenham Trust.

They are West Berkshire Mencap, The Watermill theatre, Swings and Smiles and Dingley’s Promise.

Tickets are priced £85 each or a table of 10 can be booked at the discounted price of £765. Tickets can be purchased here.

Discounted prices for sponsors, finalists and charities are available upon request from bestinbusinessawards@newburynews.co.uk