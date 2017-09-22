Newbury firm in running for top industry award

James Cowper Kreston, with offices in Newbury, has been shortlisted at the British Accountancy Awards in the category of Mid-Tier Firm of the Year.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony at the Hilton Hotel on London’s Park Lane on October 13.

Managing partner Robert Holland said: “The British Accountancy Awards are one of the most prestigious and well-recognised award ceremonies in the sector and we are thrilled to have been shortlisted.

“The nomination comes from the hard work of our employees across all of our offices and I would like to congratulate everyone on this achievement.

“We have only a short while to wait to find out the final result and look forward to attending the ceremony in October.”

The British Accountancy Awards, run in association with ACCA and Accountancy Age, celebrate those in the industry who have shown true excellence over the previous year.

Mid-Tier Firm of the Year is presented to ‘the firm with turnover between £3m and £25m that demonstrates how the firm has added significant value to its clients and across all service areas. The winning firm will show how the services it has provided have been fundamental in enabling their clients to achieve their business goals.’