Suicide prevention advice workshop for employers

WEST Berkshire employers are invited to attend a free training event on Wednesday, October 11, to help spot the signs of stress that could, in some circumstances, lead to suicide.

West Berkshire Suicide Prevention Action Group, headed by Volunteer West Berkshire director Garry Poulson, is taking the lead in dealing with the issue.

He said: “It is important to keep focused on the practical elements and we have a really strong team of people who are up for doing things.

“This training event is one of these practical things.

“Experts will guide employers through simple tools that can help them to spot the signs of stress that could, in some circumstances, lead to someone taking their own life and all that would ensue afterwards. 

“In addition, the session will help employers to understand some of the issues around good mental wellbeing in the workplace.”

The Suicide Prevention Action Group comprises experts and professionals from both statutory and voluntary sector organisations.

The free training event for employers is on Wednesday, October 11, from 9am to 12.30pm at Shaw House Conference Centre, Newbury.

Contact Mr Poulson on garry@vcwb.org.uk  or (01635) 49004 for more information.

