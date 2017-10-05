go

Call for exhibitors for the 2017 West Berkshire Work and Careers Fair

Event aims to help 16- to 24-year-olds gain the skills they need for employment

Newbury College

The event will take place at Newbury College

WEST Berkshire Skills and Enterprise Partnership invites local businesses and organisations to take part in this year’s West Berkshire Work and Careers Fair taking place on Wednesday, October 11, from 1pm to 6pm, at Newbury College.

This year’s event is supported by Elevate West Berkshire, helping 16- to 24-year-olds gain the skills they need for employment.

“The event is a great way for businesses looking to recruit locally to attract the talent they need,” said organiser Dawn Ray. “Additional activities such as advice on CV content and writing job applications, ensure that the event receives a wide variety of visitors, many of whom are looking for work, evaluating options for alternative careers in the local area, or are young people gathering inspiration about future career paths.”

Exhibitors have space for a table top and pop-up stand, many of which are free depending on the space required.

Anyone interested in exhibiting or supporting the event in any way should email enquiries@workandcareersfair.co.uk or visit the event website, http://www.workandcareersfair.co.uk/

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move

Tadley man avoids jail for online child pornography offences

Tadley man sentenced for online child pornography offences

Man seriously injured in town centre traffic accident

M4-Traffic

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Anger over Stroud Green traveller camp

Newbury Business Today

Verbatim
Newbury Business Today

20 years of helping businesses grow

Verbatim celebrates a milestone year and its unchanging core values of 'trust, humour, flexibility, care and courtesy'

 
Regent Lettings
Newbury Business Today

Regent Lettings celebrates 10 years

Staff join clients for a party on the canal

 
Newbury Business Today

Call for exhibitors for the 2017 West Berkshire Work and Careers Fair

 
Newbury Business Today

Suicide prevention advice workshop for employers

 
Newbury Business Today

Offer of the Week

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33