Call for exhibitors for the 2017 West Berkshire Work and Careers Fair

WEST Berkshire Skills and Enterprise Partnership invites local businesses and organisations to take part in this year’s West Berkshire Work and Careers Fair taking place on Wednesday, October 11, from 1pm to 6pm, at Newbury College.

This year’s event is supported by Elevate West Berkshire, helping 16- to 24-year-olds gain the skills they need for employment.

“The event is a great way for businesses looking to recruit locally to attract the talent they need,” said organiser Dawn Ray. “Additional activities such as advice on CV content and writing job applications, ensure that the event receives a wide variety of visitors, many of whom are looking for work, evaluating options for alternative careers in the local area, or are young people gathering inspiration about future career paths.”

Exhibitors have space for a table top and pop-up stand, many of which are free depending on the space required.

Anyone interested in exhibiting or supporting the event in any way should email enquiries@workandcareersfair.co.uk or visit the event website, http://www.workandcareersfair.co.uk/