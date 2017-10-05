Regent Lettings celebrates 10 years

NEWBURY lettings agency Regent Lettings marked its 10th anniversary with a celebratory cruise along the Kennet and Avon Canal.

The firm was founded by husband-and-wife team Graeme and Gill Leech in 2007 and since then has grown in strength and reputation as a specialist, local residential letting agency.

Along with staff, clients were invited to the special event on the horse-drawn Kennet Valley narrowboat that departed from Kintbury.

The evening included a buffet from Inner Circle Catering and Champagne.

There was a speech by Mr Leech and a raffle in aid of West Berkshire Mencap.

Regent Lettings is an independent agency that is a member of the Association of Residential Lettings Agents (ARLA).

It offers managed and non-managed services, including advice on property investment in the area.

Regent carries out accompanied viewings, full referencing, video inventories for accuracy, prepares tenancy agreements, lodges deposits with the Deposit Protection Service, carries out regular property visits and keeps up-to-date with the ever-changing legislation.

Mr Leech said: “We’re so appreciative to everyone who has supported us on our lettings journey over the last 10 years and delighted that they are able to share the celebration with us.

“Our ethos is to treat every property we work with as if it is our own.

“We work hard to match the right tenant with the right property and all of the rental properties in our care are supported by our team of local property specialists.

“Our aim is to be the most trusted and respected agency in the area by providing expert advice to clients.”