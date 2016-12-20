go

Victoria Park van thief pleads guilty

Police gave chase after vehicle rammed through boundary fence onto A339

A MAN has been convicted for a string of offences after stealing a contractor's van from Victoria Park in Newbury before ramming through the boundary fence and making his getaway onto the A339.

Tazarab Bashir, of no fixed abode, escaped in the vehicle which was towing a mini-digger belonging to contractors working to repair the park's bowling green at around 3.30pm on Monday, December 5.

Officers spotted the 37-year-old 20 minutes later on the M4 at Calcot and followed him to the Coppid Beech roundabout in Bracknell.

According to Thames Valley Police as Mr Bashir attempted to flee he used the van to ram several vehicles.

He was eventually stopped and arrested.

During the arrest a police officer was assaulted.

Appearing at Reading Magistrates Court on December 7 Mr Bashir pleaded guilty to aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, the use of a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving while disqualified and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty at a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court earlier this month.

A date for sentencing is yet to be confirmed.

  • Louise

    Louise

    20/12/2016 - 15:03

    Hope on conviction, recommendation is made to deport on completion of sentence.

    Reply

    • NWNREADER

      21/12/2016 - 03:03

      He isn't a British Citizen then?

      Reply

  • Ihavenonickname

    20/12/2016 - 13:01

    So I gather the contractor left the key in the ignition. Good luck with the insurance claim then!

    Reply

