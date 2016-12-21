Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

ARMED raiders threatened staff at a Marks and Spencer store in Newbury this morning (Wednesday) before stealing cash and making their getaway.

The three masked robbers, armed with crowbars, forced their way into the M&S Simply Food at Newbury Retail Park in Pinchington Lane at around 3.30am.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the aggravated burglary.

Police say the men entered the shop by opening the front automatic doors with crowbars and proceeded to the till area where they opened the five self scanning tills, taking the money inside.

Five members of staff who were inside the shop at the time were threatened but not approached by the offenders.

The terrified shop staff withdrew from the shop floor and were not followed by the offenders.

The raiders were seen wearing all black with their faces covered, wearing red rubber gloves and they were armed with crow bars.

The offenders were carrying a black holdall bag which they used to carry the stolen money. The men then left.

Investigating officer Det Con Michael Watts, based at Newbury Force CID, said: “This was a distressing ordeal for the victims and I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or noticed any vehicles driving away from the retail park around this time to come forward and speak to either police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

“I also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the burglary to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police via the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 43160357704 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

The store was closed this morning as police cordoned off the area while forensics investigated the crime scene. The store is expected to re-open at lunchtime.