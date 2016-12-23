Serious road traffic collision in Mortimer

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash.

The incident happened around 5.45am yesterday, Thursday, December 22, on Goring Lane, Mortimer, between the junctions of Lockram Lane and Man’s Hill.

A red Peugeot 306 travelling towards Tadley and a grey Peugeot 5008 travelling towards Reading collided.

Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles having sustained serious injuries. They are currently being treated in hospital.

Investigating Officer, PC Mark Brazier,of the Joint Operation Roads Police Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this road traffic collision to come forward.

“We would ask that they contact us 101 quoting the reference 157 22/12/16.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.