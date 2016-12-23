go

Serious road traffic collision in Mortimer

Victims had to be cut free

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

road ahead closed

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash.

The incident happened around 5.45am yesterday, Thursday, December 22, on Goring Lane, Mortimer, between the junctions of Lockram Lane and Man’s Hill.

A red Peugeot 306 travelling towards Tadley and a grey Peugeot 5008 travelling towards Reading collided.

Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles having sustained serious injuries. They are currently being treated in hospital.

Investigating Officer, PC Mark Brazier,of the Joint Operation Roads Police Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this road traffic collision to come forward.

“We would ask that they contact us 101 quoting the reference 157 22/12/16.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Armed men threaten M&S staff during early morning raid in Newbury

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Man left with broken nose after brutal attack in Greenham

Man arrested after alleged assault on 16-year-old boy in Baughurst

Cordon thrown around area at Baughurst park land

Kind-hearted policeman makes young girl's Christmas

Kind-hearted policeman makes young girl's Christmas

News

Car blaze on motorway
News

Car blaze on motorway

Vehicle is completely burnt out on the M4

 
The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 12
News

The Changing Face of Newbury: Part 12

What decade was this picture of Cheap Street taken?

 
News

Six-year-old Newbury boy raises funds to help close friend

 
News

The best dressed window goes to...

 
News

Serious road traffic collision in Mortimer

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive