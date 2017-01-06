go

Join us on a virtual stroll through 150 years of history

Timeline shows what's happened since the NWN was first published

WHEN the Newbury Weekly News was first published in February 1867 the lightbulb and the car hadn't even been invented.

Next month, February 2017, marks 150 years of serving the community and we will be embarking on a year of celebrations in recognition of the milestone.

From today (Friday January 6) we are launching an interactive online timeline, showing some of the most historical events – locally, nationally and globally – that have helped shape our world since we were first published in print.

Also, make sure you don't miss the special anniversary edition of the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday, February 9. 

You can also raise a toast the the NWN with a commemorative beer brewed by West Berkshire Brewery and called Mr Blacket and Mr Turner – named after the newspaper's founding fathers. 

To take a stroll through the past 150 years via our interactive timeline, click on this link http://www.newburytoday.co.uk/section/90/timeline 

