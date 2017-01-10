Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a member of the public released the handbrake of an ambulance while a patient was receiving emergency care in the back.

The impatient motorist sneaked into the cab of the ambulance, which was parked in Malt Court, Pelican Lane in Newbury, on December 29 at about 2.10pm in order to move the emergency vehicle which had been blocking his parking spot.

He released the handbrake, causing a sudden jolt, and moved the ambulance which had been parked across the bay.

The offender then brazenly drove his vehicle into the vacant spot.

Police say the unexpected movement of the ambulance caused distress and discomfort to the patient who was being treated at the time.

The offender is a white man, aged about 50 and is about 5ft10ins with a slim build.

He had sandy or grey messy hair and was wearing a dark khaki coloured jacket, light blue jeans and suede boots.

He was driving a red Mini Cooper with a registration plate starting RJ60.

Investigating officer PC Nick Easener, based at Newbury police station, said: “There was no communication between the offender and the ambulance crew prior to the ambulance being moved.

“The offender moved the ambulance in order to free up a parking space for himself, without considering if anyone was receiving treatment at the time.

“His actions could have had very serious consequences for the patient, who was receiving emergency care.

“There were other members of the public in the area at the time of the incident, and I am appealing for anyone with any information to come forward and contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.