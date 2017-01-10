go

Could West Berkshire see its first snowfall of the year?

Forecasters issue weather warning as region braces itself for cold snap

THE first snowfall of the year could hit West Berkshire later this week with temperatures expected to plummet. 

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the south of England on Thursday (January 12) as the region braces itself for the imminent cold snap.

The mild temperatures experienced at the beginning of the week are expected to give way to wintry conditions with snow, ice and heavy winds forecast.

Experts have warned of the possibility of travel disruption as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities in some areas. 

A Met Office forecaster said: "Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

"Whilst this is unlikely, there is a small chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities.

"Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards."

 

