Snow predicted from 4pm today for four hours

The Met Office is predicting snow could fall in Newbury from 4pm to 8pm today.

The full forecast for today (Thursday) is: "Cloud and rain, heavy at times, will move eastwards during the day. Rain will turn to snow over the hills, and perhaps to some low levels into the evening rush hour, with some disruption likely in places. Feeling cold. Maximum Temperature 7 °C."

The forecast for tonight is: "Rain, sleet and snow will clear away to the south-east this evening, with clear skies following, leading to widespread ice rapidly forming on untreated surfaces. Some wintry showers developing later. Minimum Temperature -4 °C."

Thundersnow – a thunder snowstorm – is predicted in some northern parts of the UK but not the South East.