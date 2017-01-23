go

Motorists told to expect M4 lane closures from tonight

Resurfacing works to close westbound lanes between junction 12 and 13

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

road ahead closed

THE M4 westbound carriageway between Theale and Chieveley will be closed tonight while resurfacing works take place.

All lanes of the westbound carriageway between junction 12 and 13 will be closed between 10pm and 6am, from Monday, January 23 for three nights.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A4.

Highways England say the resurfacing work will improve motorists' journeys along the stretch of motorway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Appeal after man attacked twice in Newbury

Memorial BMX track at Thatcham sports ground will go ahead this summer

Tom Slater

M4 driver shaving at the wheel stopped by police in distraction crackdown

M4 driver shaving at the wheel stopped by police in distraction crackdown

American diner branches out into Newbury

American diner branches out into Newbury

News

Work set to start on Travis Perkins site after council approval
News

Work set to start on Travis Perkins site after council approval

Eleven affordable homes to be built in Mill Lane, Newbury

 
drugs
News

Newbury man sentenced after drug dealing in public

'Supplying won't be tolerated within our communities' police say after 19-year-old caught with cannabis 

 
News

Motorists told to expect M4 lane closures from tonight

 
News

Westminster Blog: Making the most of Brexit

1comment

 
News

Drivers urged to take care in freezing fog

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive