Motorists told to expect M4 lane closures from tonight

THE M4 westbound carriageway between Theale and Chieveley will be closed tonight while resurfacing works take place.

All lanes of the westbound carriageway between junction 12 and 13 will be closed between 10pm and 6am, from Monday, January 23 for three nights.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A4.

Highways England say the resurfacing work will improve motorists' journeys along the stretch of motorway.