West Berkshire secondary schools shine in new league tables

WEST Berkshire secondary schools have performed above the national average once again, according to new performance tables released by the Department for Education.

The tables, which include 2016’s GCSE exam results, ranks every school in England using the Government's new Progress 8 measure.

And, according to the new ranking system, schools in West Berkshire achieved a 0.07 Progress 8 score (schools will typical achieve a score between 1 and -1).

The national average was -0.03, although according to the tables this only takes into account state-funded schools.

The Progress 8 measure, which is being used for the first time, compares the progress pupils make over eight key subjects in schools across the country.

Each subject is assigned points at GCSE which will make up a pupil's overall score which is then compared with the scores of other pupils who achieved the same level in primary school tests.

However, the districts schools also achieved a greater than average score in last summer's GCSE exams with 65.4 per cent of students getting a grade C or higher in English or Maths.

The national average for all schools in England was 59.3 per cent.

To see how your child's school fared and for more local reaction pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News.