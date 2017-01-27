Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

POLICE are hunting a gang of thieves after a significant amount of copper piping, cable, and tools were stolen from Newbury Business Park.

At around 6.30pm on Monday, January 16, two men entered the business park on the A4, London Road, through a side gate.

Then at approximately 7.40pm, three additional men drove onto the site in a red Ford Transit van with roof racks on top and joined the two men.

The three men who arrived in the van loaded the vehicle with 100m armoured cable, 500m copper piping and three large vaults containing a large amount of workmen's tools.

The vehicle left the site 20 minutes later, driving along the A4 in the direction of Thatcham.

Anyone with information or if you have been offered second hand tools for sale call Thames Valley Police's 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43170015378.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.