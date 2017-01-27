go

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

Copper pipe, cable and tools stolen

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

police

POLICE are hunting a gang of thieves after a significant amount of copper piping, cable, and tools were stolen from Newbury Business Park. 

At around 6.30pm on Monday, January 16, two men entered the business park on the A4, London Road, through a side gate. 

Then at approximately 7.40pm, three additional men drove onto the site in a red Ford Transit van with roof racks on top and joined the two men.

The three men who arrived in the van loaded the vehicle with 100m armoured cable, 500m copper piping and three large vaults containing a large amount of workmen's tools. 

The vehicle left the site 20 minutes later, driving along the A4 in the direction of Thatcham.

Anyone with information or if you have been offered second hand tools for sale call Thames Valley Police's 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43170015378.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Newbury man sentenced after drug dealing in public

drugs

Driver using mobile phone the cause of yet another fatal crash on A34

Man who caused fatal A34 crash was using mobile phone

West Berkshire Council refuses to collect found ‘drugs waste’

West Berkshire Council refuses to collect found ‘drugs waste’

News

royal mail
Hungerford

Fears as post office closure confirmed

Search for new outlet after announcement that Martin's will shut on April 21

 
Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park
News

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

Copper pipe, cable and tools stolen

 
News

West Berkshire secondary schools shine in new league tables

 
News

Newbury Town Civic Awards launched

 
News

Unite to help homeless in Newbury

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive