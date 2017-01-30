Memory Cafe in Thatcham up and running

A NEW project has been launched to help people with dementia embrace nature in West Berkshire.

The Nature Memories Café allows people living with the condition, and their families or carers, to relax and socialise at the Nature Discovery Centre in Thatcham, while engaging in crafting and other activities.

The first two sessions, along with the tea and cake provided, have gone down a treat so far, according to centre ranger Becky O'Melia.

The sessions have seen repeat visitors create nature mosaics and sun catchers while socialising in a relaxed atmosphere.

“It’s to get people living with dementia to come out and enjoy and get the benefit of being in nature.

“It’s all about feeling relaxed and improving wellbeing.”

She added that being artistic wasn’t essential and that people could turn up to socialise and enjoy the views and refresh-

ments.

The scheme is being run at the Nature Discovery Centre by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust.

The sessions are being held between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Mondays until March 20.