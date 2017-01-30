'He seems, on an annual basis, to make a stupid decision...this was one'

RAIDERS caught stealing from an agricultural yard rammed a police car in an attempt to escape, a court heard.

On Thursday, January 12, one of the thieves appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Ronnie Jury, of Roundfield, Upper Bucklebury, was a passenger in the car and took part in the raid on Oakes Brothers in East Ilsley, the court heard.

Ann Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said the intruders were spotted on CCTV and police were despatched to the scene.

She said: “Their vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, was parked on a slip road.

“As the police approached, it was driven up on to a grass verge in an attempt to get away.

“The police car made tactical contact to prevent it from leaving.

“It then rammed the police car.

“Other officers then arrived to assist and the occupants were detained.”

In the passenger seat was 22-year-old Mr Jury and in the boot were stolen industrial batteries with his fingerprints on them, the court heard.

Mr Jury admitted, jointly with others, committing theft on October 29 last year.

He has several previous convictions.

Tom Brymer, defending, said of his client: “He seems, on an annual basis, to make a stupid decision. This was another one.

“This was an entirely opportunist theft.

“Their view was that the value of the batteries to the owner was pretty much zero.

“And there was no damage to the compound – they got in through a gap.”

Mr Brymer said Mr Jury, a bricklayer, had recently lost his job and his inability to read or write limited his employment opportunities and made it difficult for him to claim benefits.

One co-defendant of Mr Jury’s, a 16-year-old Greenham youth who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sent to the youth court to be dealt with.

Another co-defendant, 21-year-old Joshua Stephens of Parsons Close, Newbury, did not answer his bail and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Magistrates made Mr Jury subject to a two-year conditional discharge.

In addition they ordered him to pay £42.50 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.