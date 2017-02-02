Warning of high winds still in place for tomorrow

A YELLOW weather warning is still in place for the South East of England tomorrow (Friday).

The Met Office is predicting winds of 50mph to 60mph, which could affect travel and produce some minor damage.

The warning is in place from 6am to 11.55pm tomorrow.

The Met Office says gusts of 60mph to 70mph may still occur in southern counties, where there remains a small chance of 80mph gusts in exposed coastal areas.

If such winds were to happen, it expects damage to trees and perhaps to buildings, possible disruption to power supplies, as well as delayed travel.

The forecast for today is for a dull and wet morning with strong southerly winds, before turning drier and brighter during the afternoon.

There will be some blustery showers following, and these could be rather heavy.