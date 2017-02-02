Councillors arrange public meeting to help save Wash Common library

A PUBLIC meeting will be held on Saturday to discuss plans to save Wash Common library.

The library in Glendale Avenue has been threatened with closure as West Berkshire Council look to make almost £700,000 worth of savings.

The shake up will see district-wide changes to the service including significant redundancies to library staff.

In the hope of finding a solution West Berkshire Councillors and Newbury Town Councillors in Falkland Ward have arranged a meeting to brief residents and library users on how the Wash Common Library could be managed on a volunteer basis in the future.

Ward councillor Adrian Edwards said: "The whole objective of the exercise is to try and get sufficient volunteers to run it before it's closed down.

"It's a community facility and there is currently a lot of people who use it.

"I know it's two miles from the town centre but with the changes to the bus services people might need to use it more than ever."

The meeting will take place within St Georges Church, Andover Road on Saturday (February 4) at 1030 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

West Berkshire Council are set to vote on the future of the district's libraries at a meeting on Tuesday (February 7).