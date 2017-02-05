Kingsclere's under 7s team outstanding in new kit

KINGSCLERE Youth Football Club’s under 7s team have received a new kit - courtesy of McDonald’s.

It has been funded by Newbury McDonald’s franchisee Ross Drake and the McDonald’s and FA Kit Scheme.

To mark the occasion, the youth side invited Mr Drake along to see the under 7s being presented with their new kit for this season.

Also at the event were Kingsclere’s under 11s team, who received a new kit as a result of the scheme in 2015.

Mr Drake said: “Kingsclere Youth FC is an excellent example of a grassroots club which has a real community spirit.

“I’m proud that I’ve been able to provide the under 7s with a strip this year, and it’s great to see the under 11s are still enjoying the kit they received in 2015.

“I would like to thank the team for inviting me along to celebrate with them in receiving their new kit and wish them the best for this year’s season.”

Kingsclere Youth FC are a local junior football club based in Newbury and have been providing football coaching, training and matches for over two decades.

The club aims to provide a first class, safe and enjoyable environment fo 60 players who train and compete regularly in local leagues.

Now in its third year, The McDonald’s kit scheme has provided over 175,000 kits to clubs across the UK with 70,000 new football kits being delivered in 2017. For more information visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/kitscheme.s