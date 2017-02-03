go

Identity of man found dead at Newbury address released

Inquest opened into unexplained death

THE identity of a man found dead at an address in Newbury on Tuesday (January 31) has been released by the coroner.

Police were called to the property in Gaywood Drive after the body of Damian Lance Masterson-Andrews was discovered at around 4pm.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the death of the 41-year-old was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

An inquest into the death was opened by Berkshire Coroner's Office yesterday (Thursday).

