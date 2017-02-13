Date set for 2017 Newbury Carnival

THE date has been set for the 2017 Newbury Carnival.

The carnival parade will start at 2pm on Sunday, July 16, with the procession travelling through the town centre and finishing in Park Way.

The carnival fete will once again be held in Victoria Park.

In 2015, the carnival had 53 entries, including John the Giant, the Rampage Mas Band, the Harley Davidson Drive Through and the Reading Scottish Pipe Band.

A record 10,000 people watched the parade, and a large and successful carnival fete was also held in Victoria Park, with live performances of music and dance.

Sami Gabriel, chairman of the Newbury Carnival steering group, said: “Looking forward to summer, is looking forward to carnival!

“I’m so excited to be leading the great team to deliver for Newbury this great spectacular of sights and sounds that will excite and entertain one and all.”

Jenny Unthank, from Stagecoach Newbury and Marlborough, is already planning an entry and said: “We absolutely had a ball last time, my parents loved it as much as the children did.

“It is lovely to do something that all the children can do at any age and doesn’t cost anything. The atmosphere was amazing and we loved it.”

There is no charge to enter the carnival parade, and walking and dancing entries are as welcome and as effective as the decorated floats. Prizes will be awarded for the best entries in several categories.

Newbury Carnival’s website and email address will be available shortly.