go

Date set for 2017 Newbury Carnival

Organisers confirm free event will go ahead this year

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Date set for 2017 Newbury Carnival

THE date has been set for the 2017 Newbury Carnival.

The carnival parade will start at 2pm on Sunday, July 16, with the procession travelling through the town centre and finishing in Park Way. 

The carnival fete will once again be held in Victoria Park.

In 2015, the carnival had 53 entries, including John the Giant, the Rampage Mas Band, the Harley Davidson Drive Through and the Reading Scottish Pipe Band. 

A record 10,000 people watched the parade, and a large and successful carnival fete was also held in Victoria Park, with live performances of music and dance.

Sami Gabriel, chairman of the Newbury Carnival steering group, said: “Looking forward to summer, is looking forward to carnival!  

“I’m so excited to be leading the great team to deliver for Newbury this great spectacular of sights and sounds that will excite and entertain one and all.”

Jenny Unthank, from Stagecoach Newbury and Marlborough, is already planning an entry and said: “We absolutely had a ball last time, my parents loved it as much as the children did.

“It is lovely to do something that all the children can do at any age and doesn’t cost anything. The atmosphere was amazing and we loved it.”

There is no charge to enter the carnival parade, and walking and dancing entries are as welcome and as effective as the decorated floats. Prizes will be awarded for the best entries in several categories.

Newbury Carnival’s website and email address will be available shortly.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenage boy injured in Newbury hit-and-run

Teenage boy injured in Newbury hit-and-run

Murder charge after former Newbury man dies in Scotland

Former Newbury men at centre of murder probe tragedy

Newbury man sentenced for vicious attack outside Diamond Tap pub

Newbury man sentenced for vicious attack outside Diamond Tap pub

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

News

Westminster Blog: Quite a week in Westminster
News

Westminster Blog: Quite a week in Westminster

Newbury MP Richard Benyon on his vote on the Bill to trigger Article 50

 
Date set for 2017 Newbury Carnival
News

Date set for 2017 Newbury Carnival

Organisers confirm free event will go ahead this year

 
News

Response to Newbury homeless appeal has been "amazing"

 
News

Thatcham woman planned drugs binge

 
News

Film shot in north Hampshire offers message of hope

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33