Newbury man sentenced for vicious attack outside Diamond Tap pub

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for two-years for pulverising a stranger’s face during an unprovoked attack outside the Diamond Tap pub.

Thomas Britzman, aged 22, pleaded guilty to one count of GBH after punching his 29-year-old victim causing him to become unconscious.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket, a fractured cheekbone and damage to his teeth as a result of the incident.

Britzman of Avon Way, Newbury, pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted at Reading Crown Court on Friday (February 3) and sentenced the same day.

Investigating officer Det Con Claire Midwinter, based at Newbury police station, said: "This was a nasty, unprovoked attack, which left the victim with lasting injuries.

"The sentence he has received should serve as a warning to others, and demonstrates the seriousness with which offences of this nature are treated.

"We will investigate these crimes and look to secure convictions against those who commit them."

For the full court report pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News.