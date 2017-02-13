Thatcham woman planned drugs binge

A WOMAN caught with a haul of heroin and crack cocaine told police she was going to use the drugs after work.

Officers had stopped a suspicious vehicle and searched passenger Rachel Anne Soworka, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, February 2.

Matthew Gauntlett, prosecuting, said: “They found several wraps containing drugs in her purse.

“Her house was searched and officers found 14 diazepam pills wrapped in clingfilm in the living room.”

He added: “She told the officers that the drugs were for her personal use and that she had planned to take the heroin and crack after work that day.”

Ms Soworka, of Kennet Close, Thatcham, admitted possessing the Class A controlled drugs heroin and crack cocaine, and diazepam, a drug of Class C also known as valium, all on October 19 last year in Newbury.

She further admitted that her latest offending meant she was in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for a previous offence of shoplifting.

Stephen Collins, defending, said he had already asked the probation service to speak to his client and explained: “She has already had one conditional discharge and, to be frank, she doesn’t have the means to pay a financial penalty.”

He said Ms Soworka had been trying to “self medicate” her problems away, but that she was now seeking help from the alcohol and drug recovery charity, Swanswell.

Mr Collins added: “These were relatively small amounts for personal use and she is now clean as far as illegal drugs are concerned.

“She has a prescription for [the heroin substitute] methadone so she is in regular contact with Swanswell.”

After hearing a verbal report from a probation officer, magistrates made Ms Soworka subject to a 12-month community order with up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, she was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, magistrates imposed a two-month curfew between 9pm and 7am each day.