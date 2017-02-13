go

Thatcham woman planned drugs binge

Police found class A drugs after pulling over suspicious vehicle, court hears

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Court

A WOMAN caught with a haul of heroin and crack cocaine told police she was going to use the drugs after work.

Officers had stopped a suspicious vehicle and searched passenger Rachel Anne Soworka, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, February 2.

Matthew Gauntlett, prosecuting, said: “They found several wraps containing drugs in her purse.

“Her house was searched and officers found 14 diazepam pills wrapped in clingfilm in the living room.”

He added: “She told the officers that the drugs were for her personal use and that she had planned to take the heroin and crack after work that day.”

Ms Soworka, of Kennet Close, Thatcham, admitted possessing the Class A controlled drugs heroin and crack cocaine, and diazepam, a drug of Class C also known as valium, all on October 19 last year in  Newbury.

She further admitted that her latest offending meant she was in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for a previous offence of shoplifting.

Stephen Collins, defending, said he had already asked the probation service to speak to his client and explained: “She has already had one conditional discharge and, to be frank, she doesn’t have the means to pay a financial penalty.”

He said Ms Soworka had been trying to “self medicate” her problems away, but that she was now seeking help from the alcohol and drug recovery charity, Swanswell.

Mr Collins added: “These were relatively small amounts for personal use and she is now clean as far as illegal drugs are concerned.

“She has a prescription for [the heroin substitute] methadone so she is in regular contact with Swanswell.”

After hearing a verbal report from a probation officer, magistrates made Ms Soworka subject to a 12-month community order with up to 10 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition, she was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, magistrates imposed a two-month curfew between 9pm and 7am each day.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenage boy injured in Newbury hit-and-run

Teenage boy injured in Newbury hit-and-run

Murder charge after former Newbury man dies in Scotland

Former Newbury men at centre of murder probe tragedy

Newbury man sentenced for vicious attack outside Diamond Tap pub

Newbury man sentenced for vicious attack outside Diamond Tap pub

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

Newbury nail bar raided by immigration officers

News

Westminster Blog: Quite a week in Westminster
News

Westminster Blog: Quite a week in Westminster

Newbury MP Richard Benyon on his vote on the Bill to trigger Article 50

 
Date set for 2017 Newbury Carnival
News

Date set for 2017 Newbury Carnival

Organisers confirm free event will go ahead this year

 
News

Response to Newbury homeless appeal has been "amazing"

 
News

Thatcham woman planned drugs binge

 
News

Film shot in north Hampshire offers message of hope

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33