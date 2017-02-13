Film shot in north Hampshire offers message of hope

WOOLTON Hill residents will soon be able to watch a short film shot on location in the village.

Finding Hope, written and produced by villager Jean Maye and directed by Kristen Resnick, tells the story of a mother and father grieving the loss of their daughter.

St Thomas’ Church, a local playground and two homes in the village were among the locations used for filming.

The cast, who performed for no fee, includes actress Crystal Leaity – of Poldark fame – and Kevin Leslie, whose several film credits include The Fall of the Krays and Dirty White Lies.

Also starring is award-winning actor Paul Butterworth, whose many credits include The Full Monty and the BBC One series Cormoran Strike, based on the new crime fiction series written by JK Rowling

The storyline originated last year when Mrs Maye was very ill and began thinking about how bereaved people coped with death, particularly parents who lose a child.

“No-one expects to lose a child, you expect to go before them,” said Mrs Maye, who aims to enter the production in film festivals.

“It gives a message of hope that there’s a future after the death of a child.”