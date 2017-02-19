Jewish holiday marked by tree planting

A JEWISH holiday was marked on Saturday by the ceremonial planting of a tree on the Englefield Estate.

Tu B’Shvat – New Year of the Trees – is a celebration of nature and the coming of spring on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat.

Members of the Reading Liberal Jewish Community (RLJC) celebrated their 10th Tu B’Shvat by planting the tree in a wooded area on the estate, where they have planted a tree annually since 2007.

The estate’s forestry manager, Richard Edwards, who supplied a Scots pine, said: “We are proud to support the RLJC with its annual celebrations and, over the years, they have planted a small woodland of trees, which is an impressive sight.”

Noya Noble, of the RLJC, said the group was grateful to the estate.

She said: “The planting, and sharing of fruits, always takes place on the designated day, regardless of weather.

“In the past we’ve planted in the snow and heavy frost, as well as the occasional brilliant sunshine.”

The Tu B’Shvat ceremony dates back to 70CE (Common Era), when the Jewish people left Jerusalem.

For more information about the RLJC, visit www.readingljc.org.uk