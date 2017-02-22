Man who broke into a Thatcham home and made threats sentenced

West Berkshire business bosses reveal fears for the future in Brexit survey
A MAN who forced his way into a house in Thatcham and threatened the people inside has been made to carry out community work.
Luke Delecia broke into the property in Hartmead Road on December 27 last year.
He was arrested and charged on the same day and pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 2.
Delecia, aged 27, of Churchill Close, Whitley was convicted and sentenced for three counts of common assault, and one count of criminal damage.
Delecia was given an order to carry out 120 hours of unpaid community work, as well as an 18 day rehabilitation order.
He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation and given a restraining order to run until February 15, 2018.
Investigating officer Det Con Andy Philpott, based at Newbury police station, said: "This was a frightening experience for the occupants of the house.
"Delecia was arrested and charged quickly, and I am pleased that he has been given these orders which I hope will prevent him from re-offending.
"This case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police take these incidents. We will carry out thorough investigations, and where possible look to make arrests and ensure offenders are brought before a court."
quadnewbury
22/02/2017 - 18:06
I've got more chance of being struck by lightning than that piece of scum has of not re offending .
Gazzo
22/02/2017 - 17:05
Here here Grumpy, very naïve of the courts, did they not give any thought to the poor people in Hartmead Road.
grumpy
22/02/2017 - 15:03
Should have locked him up
